Charles Gore

SALEMBURG — Rev. Charles Alan Gore, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Corinth Baptist Church, 991 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. W.A. Creech officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11-11:50 a.m. prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol P. Gore; two sons, Christopher Alan and wife Brandelyn Marie Gore of Concord, and Andrew Franklin Gore of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Sarah Madelyn Gore, Christopher Caleb Gore and Jonathan Jacob Gore; one brother, Rev. Sam Gore of Salemburg; one sister, Wanda G. and husband Donnie Bledson of Wilmington; four nephews; and one niece.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family, www.butlerfh.com.