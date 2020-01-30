SALEMBURG — Charles Alex Underwood, 58, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Medical Center.

Home Going Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, with Pastor Leonard Henry officiating, burial will follow in the Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4721 Bearskin Road, Clinton.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton and other times at 1339 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg.

