FAISON — Mr. Charles Bernard "Chuck" Folger Jr., 76, of 808 Panhandle Road, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020.

Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 11, at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Beasley officiating.

Chuck was born on Nov. 22, 1943 in Vero Beach, Fla. to the late Charles B. Folger Sr. and Lillian Fraley Long. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he graduated from NC State University with a bachelor's degree in Textile Technology. He was a retired Sales Engineer with JWI Corp. and remained a diehard Wolfpack Fan his entire life. After retirement, Chuck's passion was golfing, especially at Coharie Country Club. He had numerous golf friends and enjoyed the sport and the comradery amongst the other golfers. He was a quiet, simple man who was humble and kind. He loved life and loved his family more than anything.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Naomi Darden Folger, of the home; two sons, Charles Bradley "Brad" Folger and wife, Brenda of Midlothian, Va., and Perry Randall Folger of Faison; two daughters, Missie Babb and Tracy Hassell, both of Virginia; two sisters, Bee Pennington of Tallahassee, Fla. and Susan O'leary of Atlanta; six grandchildren, Thomas and Bennett Folger, Jamie and Lindsey Babb, Cory Little and Jaylee Bordeaux.

