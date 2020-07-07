1/
Charles Blutcher Barker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Barker

CLINTON — Charles Blutcher Barker, 87, of 1167 Harmony Church Road, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, and it will be available for viewing via Facebook Live on Harmony Baptist Church page. Due to COVID-19, the family ask that all others who wish to attend please remain in your vehicle and access the service through your FM Radio station 89.1.

There will be a viewing from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

As a lifetime resident of Sampson County, he was a deacon of Harmony Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge, Marine Merchant Fisherman and Manager of Beneficial Financial.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Lamb Tew Barker and siblings, Elsie Lee Honeycutt, Lillian Britt, Clarence Edward Barker, Alton Barker, and step-daughter, Kim Baggett.

Survivors include: wife, Edna Spell Barker; daughters, Wanda B. Tyndall and Lynne Norris; son, Charles Latham Barker (Carri Lin); step-daughter, Lesa Jackson (Frankie); granddaughters, April Lewis (Scott), Melody Melvin (Desi), Holly A. Tyndall, and Aubrey Barker and Erin Barker; great grandsons, Cullen Lewis, Harrison Lewis and Axel Melvin; step-grandchildren, Meagan Jackson, Ashley Such (Trey), and Nicholas Baggett; and step-grandsons, Colton and Jackson Myers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 1357 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328 for the Flooring Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
One of the best man I have ever met, so smart , god take care of his family,
Sarah Williams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved