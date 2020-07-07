Charles Barker

CLINTON — Charles Blutcher Barker, 87, of 1167 Harmony Church Road, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, and it will be available for viewing via Facebook Live on Harmony Baptist Church page. Due to COVID-19, the family ask that all others who wish to attend please remain in your vehicle and access the service through your FM Radio station 89.1.

There will be a viewing from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

As a lifetime resident of Sampson County, he was a deacon of Harmony Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge, Marine Merchant Fisherman and Manager of Beneficial Financial.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Lamb Tew Barker and siblings, Elsie Lee Honeycutt, Lillian Britt, Clarence Edward Barker, Alton Barker, and step-daughter, Kim Baggett.

Survivors include: wife, Edna Spell Barker; daughters, Wanda B. Tyndall and Lynne Norris; son, Charles Latham Barker (Carri Lin); step-daughter, Lesa Jackson (Frankie); granddaughters, April Lewis (Scott), Melody Melvin (Desi), Holly A. Tyndall, and Aubrey Barker and Erin Barker; great grandsons, Cullen Lewis, Harrison Lewis and Axel Melvin; step-grandchildren, Meagan Jackson, Ashley Such (Trey), and Nicholas Baggett; and step-grandsons, Colton and Jackson Myers.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 1357 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, N.C. 28328 for the Flooring Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.