Charles Bryan Maynard

HARRELLS— Mr. Charles Bryan Maynard, 72, of 460 Belvin Maynard Rd., passed away at his home on Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020 with his family by his side.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Maynard Family Cemetery with Rev. Tim Register officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held immediately following the service.

Born on November 29, 1947 in Sampson County, Charles was the son of the late Junius Houston Bryan Maynard and Alma Louise Turlington Maynard. He was born in this world in the same bedroom where he passed away; his homeplace, of which he was proud of.

He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and a retired Human Resources officer with S&W Ready Mix and known around town as the "Candy Man". He was a hardworking man and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed working with his hands, especially carpentry work. He was loved by his friends and family and will be greatly missed, especially by his grandchildren, who were his world.

Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gloria Shipp Maynard of the home; three daughters, Caren Long and husband, Robert of Harrells, Casey Maynard of Harrells and Charly Maynard of Ramseur; five grandchildren, Catie Spell (Chris), Eva Long, Roxie Long, Kali Edgar and Charles Edgar; two great-grandchildren, Maddie and Maddox Spell; and three sisters, Pat Prather of Raleigh; Gail Wells of Wilmington and Dorothy Carawan of Rose Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Arnett. Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to www.pancan.org or by mail to: PanCan, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Maynard family.