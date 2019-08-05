Charles "Buck" Carter

GARLAND — Mr. Charles "Buck" Edgar Carter, 76, of 11435 Old Mintz Hwy., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, N.C.

Mr. Carter was born Dec. 10, 1942 in Pender County, the son of the late Clarence Carter and Margaret Bradshaw Carter. Mr. Carter was a charter member of the Garland Rescue Squad for over 40 years and 16 years of which he served as captain. He also was a founding member of Tom Kerr Hunting Club.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery.

Mr. Carter is survived by his wife Lula P. Carter; two sons, Eddie Carter and wife Jessicca Carter of Garland, David Carter and wife Nancy Carter of Garland; one sister, Stella "Sister" Hairr of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, Allen Carter, Lucas Keel, Dustin Carter, and Andrew Carter.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 6, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland, and other times at the home of Eddie Carter, 11454 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, N.C. 28441.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, www.carterfh.com.