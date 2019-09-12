ROSEBORO — Charles Christopher Royal, 32, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro with the Rev. George Hayes and the Rev. John Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.