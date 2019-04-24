Charles Coats

ROSE HILL — Charles Linwood Coats, 80, of 2207 Moore's Bridge Road, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately after the service and at other times at the home. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Moore Family Cemetery in Rose Hill.

Charles, born in 1938 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Bradley Young Coats and Nannie Olive Smith Coats. He was retired from Lundy's as a truck driver and was a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Earl Coats and father-in-law, Aubrey Moore.

Survivors include: wife of 50 years, Brenda M. Coats; sons, Brad Coats and wife Tina and Scott Coats; brother, Winston Coats; sister, Beverly Coats; grandchildren, Dylan Coats and Caleb Coats; mother-in-law, Louise Moore; and his special companion, Eddie.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.