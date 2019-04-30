RALEIGH — Charles Edward Matthews, Ph.D, of Raleigh, went home to be with his Lord at 82 years of age Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Charles was born September 15, 1936 in Roseboro to Carlie and Mary (Robinson) Matthews. He had one brother, Winston Matthews who passed February 4, 2014 and one sister, Mary Ellen (Matthews) Yowell who passed June 17, 2000.

​Charles received his undergraduate degree with a double major in English and French from Wake Forest University. When asked why the double major, he said, "Well, I was originally going to Wake Forest University to be a preacher, but when I failed my first two religion courses, I decided God was telling me that He did not want me to be a preacher. I had as many credits in English as French, so I decided 'why not?'" He was the first in his family to receive a college degree. He went on to receive a masters in Education from East Carolina University and a doctorate in reading disabilities from UNC Chapel Hill. He started the Reading Center in Chapel Hill to help children with dyslexia.

​On June 19, 1960, he married Nancy (Spivey) Matthews from Roseboro. They had two children, Melba Spivey (married to Dr. David Spivey) and C. Edward Matthews who passed October 5, 2017. He had 12 nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Nancy passed away from Pancreatic Cancer August 8, 2012.

​He married D'Arcy (Cloniger) Matthews July 20, 2014 who was also from Roseboro. Together, Charles and D'Arcy had six children/step children, 24 grandchildren/step grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren/step great-grandchildren.

Charles was an educator for over 40 years. He taught high school, was a principal, coached girls basketball and was a full professor at both UNC Chapel Hill and College of Charleston. He earned the Distinguished Professor award while teaching at College of Charleston.

​Charles served in the US Army and in the Army Reserves during civil unrest in the 60's. Charles had a passion for singing and a deep voice for narrating. He sang in church choirs in Charleston, Summerville and Raleigh (Holland's UMC) and was a member of the Summerville Barbershop Quartet. He was a speaker for many Christmas cantatas and read children's books such as "Hatchet" for UNC Radio.

​Charles was a woodworker who loved hiking in the woods, bird watching and fishing. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his love for storytelling, and his compassionate spirit.

​The family will receive friends from12-1 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Holland's United Methodist Church, 9433 Ten-Ten Road, Raleigh. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Vaughan officiating. The graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. at Roseboro Cemetery, S. Salemburg Highway (242), Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.