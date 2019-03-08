CLINTON — Mr. Charles Jackson, 78, of 603 Fairfax St., passed away on Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, with his family by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Ammons and the Rev. Charles Allard officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on March 8, 1940 in Sampson County, Charles was the son of the late Charlie and Bessie Weeks Jackson. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he was a former Sunday School Teacher and former member of Board of Deacons. He was a former employee with Caison's Building Supply and self-employed building contractor and landscaper.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Cannady Jackson; his daughter, Laura Jackson Glover and husband Delton; two sisters, Marie J. Pope and Pamela J. Matthis and husband, Thomas; one brother, Dwight Jackson and wife, Sherry; and two brothers-in-law, Kendall McLamb and Keith Powell, all of Clinton. Charles was also blessed with three very special grandchildren, Trace Glover, Jackson Glover and Laura Catherine Glover.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m.; and other times at his home.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, NC 28328; or to UNC Kidney Center by mail: 7024 Burnett Womack Building, CB# 7155, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 or online: www.unckidneycenter.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Jackson Family.