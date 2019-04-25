RALEIGH — Mr. Charles Kenneth Royal, 94, of Raleigh and formerly of Salemburg, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main St., Salemburg, with the Rev. John Adams and the Rev. Charles Royal officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Royal was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Sampson County and was the son of Ranby and Carrie Torrans Royal. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Virginia Lee Harris; his sister, Helen R. Cook; and two brothers, Ranby Royal Jr., and Ammie Lee Royal.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served in WWII. He was the owner and operator of Royal and Warren Hardware Store.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Love Royal; one daughter, Claudia R. and husband, Tom Jacobi; his son, Charles K. Royal, Jr. and wife, Suzanne; three stepchildren, Hillery Honeycutt and wife, Nina, Wayne Honeycutt and wife, Melody, Wendy and husband, Stephen Summerlin; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Royal and wife, Nancy, and Joe Royal and wife, Alice Jane; and three sisters-in-law, Joyce Carter, Gray and husband, Glen Thompson, and Carol Honeycutt.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service in the Sanctuary of Salemburg Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salemburg Baptist Church, PO Box 537, Salemburg, NC 28385.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.