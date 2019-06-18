ROSEBORO — Charles Kevin Hobbs, 48, of Roseboro, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Kevin was born on January 23, 1971 in Nash County and was the son of Charles Jerry and Helen Sue Faircloth Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother, Alice Faircloth.

He is survived by his father, Jerry Hobbs; brothers, Jeremy Shane Hobbs and wife Kim and William Shane Hobbs; nephews, Jeremy Shane Hobbs II and Zeb Melvin; niece, Lilly Melvin; grandfather, William Earl Faircloth; uncles, Johnny Dean Faircloth and wife Teresa and Tony Hobbs; and aunt, Dale Hobbs.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.