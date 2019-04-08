Charles Williams

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Charles Larry Williams, 68, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Freedom Baptist Church, 2099 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt and the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Larry was born Oct. 22, 1950 in Sampson County and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Amon "C.A." and Frances Imperato Williams; one grandson, Kolby Lee Marley; and one sister, Denise Williams Barnes.

He retired from Goodyear Tire Company having worked as Director of Emergency Services for 42 years. In 2000, he was chosen "Goodyear Employee of the Year." He had previously coached youth baseball and had served as Deacon at Freedom Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Williams; two children, Robin Williams Marley (Keith) of Salemburg and Charles Larry Williams, II (Barbara) of White Lake; seven grandchildren, Kendall Marley, McKenzie Williams, Ashlyn Williams, Kaison Marley, Ayden Williams, Kennedy Williams and Spencer Williams; one sister, Nancy Williams Norris (Lee) of Eastover; brother-in-law, Steve Barnes of Autryville; one niece; and nine nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.