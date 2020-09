Charles Moore, Jr.

KENANSVILLE — Charles Moore, Jr., 55, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, NC.

A visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 18, from 2 until 7 p.m. the family was present from 6 until 7.

A home going service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. in the Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel. A burial will follow at Sandhill cemetery in Clinton.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Moore family.