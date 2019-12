CLINTON — Charles Oates, 58, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Wake Med in Raleigh.

Home going service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

