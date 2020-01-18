Charles Spurgeon Craig, Jr.

SANFORD — Charles Spurgeon Craig, Jr., 87, of Sanford passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Charles was born Dec. 29, 1932 to Charles Spurgeon Craig, Sr. and Fannie Mae Craig in Sanford. He was the youngest of four children.

Charles was born in a time in America when life was much simpler and people worked hard. He would often speak with fond memories of when he was young helping his Dad plow the fields with mules. He said it was very hard to plow a straight row. He, along with his sisters and parents, would ride the mule-pulled wagon to town to buy the few things they needed. He had a wonderful childhood. Charles was born with juvenile macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is an inherited rare disease of the eyes that affects children and young adults of which there is no treatment. This condition made him struggle in school but he never gave up and even played the trombone in the band, playing by ear. His vision impairment caused him to be legally blind most of his life. Unable to read print, he was forced to quit school before graduating. In his 40's he received his GED at CCCC in Sanford where his teachers would teach him verbally and he passed the test after months of studying. He never used his blindness as an excuse.

Charles was born in a God praising, church going family. In church was where he learned to sing. His Mother sang Alto and he learned harmony singing next to her. Charles would go on singing the rest of his life. Charles had to memorize the words to hundreds of songs, as he could not see. He continued to praise the Lord in song, singing in Gospel Quartets, choirs and other musical groups. Some of the quartets he sang with were The Friends Quartet, The Guiding Lights Quartet, and The Gospel Lights Quartet, and others, sharing the stage with The Happy Goodman's, The Inspirations, Kingsman and countless others over 70 years.

One of Charles's favorite things to do was enjoy meals with his many friends and family. His favorite saying was "It needs more pepper".

He was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Rhone Seagroves and infant brother, Charles Ruskin Craig.

He is survived by his sisters, Thelma Ellen Gordon and Ruby Mae Thomas; daughters, Charlene Council, Christine Coley; sons, John Craig and Ronald Craig; grandchildren, Tashe Jarusinski, Chazney Council, Katie Coley, Tyler Coley, Kelly Takeda, Chad Craig and Alex Craig; great grandchildren, Caleb Robinson, Grayson Jarusinski, Asher Takeda and Adeline Takeda. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Christian United Outreach Center, 2885 Lee Ave., Sanford, Telephone: 919-774-8485. Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Moncure.