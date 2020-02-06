NEWTON GROVE — Charles Wayne Futrell, 64, of Newton Grove passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Mr. Futrell's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. at Newton Grove Baptist Church in Newton Grove. The Rev. Frank Sandy will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mr. Futrell will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove.

Mr. Futrell's survivors include his sisters, Stella Christensen of Fayetteville, Linda Tart of Clinton, Marie Williams of Smithfield, Mary Tew of St. Pauls, and Kathy Futrell of Selma; his brothers, Perry Futrell of Raleigh, Hubert Futrell of Clayton, Harold Futrell of Selma, Stanley Futrell of Newton Grove and Glenn Futrell of Cary.

Mr. Futrell was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Essie Futrell; his brothers, Bobby and Thomas Futrell; and a sister, Eva Capps.

