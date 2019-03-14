SALEMBURG — Charlie Davis, 71, 1016 Old Fayetteville Road, died Monday March 11, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Home Going Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Mt. Pleasant Church, 4442 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton with burial following in the Roseboro Cemetery in the Snow Hill Community.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Juanita M. Owens; children, Charles E. Owens and wife Pamela Owens of Clinton, Rogers L. Davis and wife Wanda Davis of Salemburg, Lynette M. Bennett and husband Robert Bennett of Clinton, Jeanette Grant and husband John Paul Grant of Fayetteville, Dwight Davis and wife Patricia Davis of Charlotte and Timothy Davis of Fayetteville; his siblings, Albert Davis of Clinton, Etta Davis of Roseboro, Maryann Melvin of Roseboro, Alvin Davis of Greenville, S.C. and William Davis of Clinton; 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Davis family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.