STEDMAN — Mr. Charlie Edward Spell, 75, earned his angel wings on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Stedman Baptist Church, officiating will be Pastor Bob Phipps and Pastor Mark Harris. Burial will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence "Mack" Spell and Havens Williams Spell; brothers, Richard Spell, Billy Spell and Donnie Mack Spell; and sisters, Alma Faircloth and Phyllis Hartzog.

Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His morning breakfast routine included having coffee at several places including Hardee's, The Quick Stop and Big Daddy's. Charlie will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was also a longtime member of Stedman Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Spell; sons, Michael Spell and wife, Amanda and Rodney Spell and wife, Marie; grandchildren, Colin, Ainsley, Ashlynn, Lauren and Heather Spell; sisters, Betty Stanley and husband, Dennis and Annette Reneger and husband, Bob; brother-in-laws, Oscar Faircloth and Jerry Hartzog; and sister-in-law, Shelby Spell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's honor to Stedman Baptist Church Building Fund, 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

