Charlie Junior "Mann" Bass

FAISON — Mr. Charlie Junior "Mann" Bass, 78, formerly of Bass Town, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Monday morning, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove with Rev. Darian Parker officiating.

Born on Aug. 22, 1942, Mann was the son of the late Charlie and Geneva Gauiter Bass. He was a member of Spirit of Life Church of God and retired from House-Autry Mills after working there 43 years. He was a diehard NASCAR fan, with Jimmie Johnson (48) being his favorite driver and he also loved to go fishing every chance he got. More than anything, Mann was a loving husband, dad and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Mann leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Shirley Jernigan Bass; his siblings, sister, Wanda Strickland and husband, Randy of Clinton; sister, Patricia Jernigan and husband, Charles of Clinton; brother, Lenwood Bass and wife, Mary of Clinton; sister, Pam Barns of Atkinson; his children, Ann Shull and husband, Chris of Kenly and Curtis Pierce and wife, Angie of Newton Grove; grandson, Alan Hawkins and wife, Ashley of Tarboro; granddaughter, Natalie Kubow and husband, Joshua of Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Hawkins, Hosanna Kubow and Noah Kubow; two sisters-in-law, Shelby Barefoot (Joe) and Peggy Barefoot (Jack), of Dunn; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

