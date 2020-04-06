Charline Oravec

GARLAND — Mrs. Charline Rose Oravec, 77, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Oravec was born Sept. 24, 1942, a native of Washington, D.C., and the daughter of Dorothy and Dellwood Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Tom Oravec. They were married on Sept. 24, 1983 and were married for 35 years. They had no children together.

Charline worked at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command as a Program Inspection Specialist for 20 years. After retirement she and her husband moved to Garland, NC and loved the softball at Peter's Creek Ballpark. They were members of Peters Creek Baptist Church. Charline enjoyed baseball, softball, classic rock, country music, and dancing. She had a great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest. She was a devoted wife and homemaker.

She survived by her sister, Pauline Louise "Polly" Rose of Virginia; brother, David Driver of Maryland; and caregiver, Adele Walker of the home; and other caregiver friends and hospice.

A memorial service will be held in Arlington, Va., and she will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery.

In light of the recent government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro, NC, from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 9, to pay their respects to Mrs. Oravec.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro, NC is serving the family.