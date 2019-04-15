Cherry Holland

SALEMBURG — Mrs. Cherry Idell Tyndall Holland, 88 of Salemburg, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 19, at Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 740 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. Kelvin Blackman, the Rev. W.O. Reiber and the Rev. Billy Hall officiating. Graveside service will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Tatum officiating.

She was born Jan. 8, 1931 in Sampson County and was the daughter of Garley and Annie Hairr Tyndall. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Bizzell Holland; one son, Wayne B. Holland; one brother, O.C. Tyndall; and one sister, Annie Reese Simmons. She retired from Black and Decker.

She is survived by one son, Gerald Holland and wife, Carrie of Salemburg; two daughters, Evelyn H. Vincent of Lumberton, and Darlene Jackson and friend, Tim Cochran of Salemburg; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Huston Tyndall of Salemburg and Carl Tyndall of Salemburg; and one sister, Janice Nettles of Salemburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service, and other times at her home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.