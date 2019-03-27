Cheryl Faircloth

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Cheryl Vinson Faircloth, 76, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 9626 NC Highway 210, Autryville, with the Rev. Charles Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Cheryl was born June 18, 1942 in Cumberland County and was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Betty Hair Vinson; husband, Fred Allen Faircloth; brothers, Penny Vinson and Lacy Vinson; and sister, Betty Ruth Caulder. She worked as a clerk with Short Stop Convenience Store #27 in Fayetteville.

She is survived by her son, Charles Allen Faircloth of the home; sisters-in-law, Sadie Vinson of Autryville, Peggy Williams of Davidsonville, Md., and Willie Joyce Faircloth of Roseboro; and brother-in-law, Oscar Faircloth of Roseboro.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.