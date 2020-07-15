Chester Eugene Cukrowicz

ROSEBORO — Mr. Chester Eugene Cukrowicz, 84 of Roseboro passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton with Father Joseph Dionne officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Mr. Cukrowicz was a native of South Bend, Indiana, the son of the late Sigmund and Anna Abraham Cukrowicz. He was a retired Master Sergeant with the United States Marine Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Amy H. Cukrowicz of the home; daughter, Evelyn Strickland and husband, Tony of Clinton; two sons, Michael Cukrowicz and wife, Jennifer of Autryville and Eric Cukrowicz of Salemburg; brother, Richard Cukrowicz of South Bend, IN; 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 15 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.