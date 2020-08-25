1/
Chester Smith
Chester Smith

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Chester Smith, 84, of Autryville passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at home with loved ones.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Roseboro Cemetery with Rev. Tom Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the home of Glenn Smith, 190 Crossbridge Lane, Autryville. Family and friends are invited to come by Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro for a walk through visitation on Wednesday from 2 until 5 p.m.

Chester Smith died shortly after suffering a stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cydney and Gertrude Bullard Smith; six siblings and his devoted wife of 52 years, Wilma Shirley Smith. They met helping each others family do farm labor and were inseparable from that point on. They enjoyed a simple life of family, farming, gardening and fishing.

He is survived by three sons, Timothy Smith and fiancé Cindy Averitt of Holden Beach, Jimmy Smith and wife Deborah of Henderson, Glenn Smith and wife Paula of Autryville; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and six surviving siblings.

He lived and died a simple man and would not want you to spend money on flowers. Instead, donations to the American Cancer Society or St. Judes would be appreciated.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
