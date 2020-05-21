CLINTON — Chevis Matthews, 82, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at UNC Wayne in Goldsboro. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton. A walk thru was held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



