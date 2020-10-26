1/
Christine Benson Baker
TURKEY — Christine Benson Baker, 74, of 7209 Old Warsaw Road passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.

Christine leaves behind to cherish her memories, husband of 57 years, Willie Baker, of the home; daughter, Elaine Watkins (Allen Watkins) of Turkey; sons, Jamie Baker (Natile Baker) of Kitty Fork, and Donnie Baker of Fayetteville; one special son, Travis Marsack (Emily Marsack), four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Turkey PFWB Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m.

The burial will follow at the Turkey Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Christine Benson Baker.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
