Christine Bradshaw Herring CLINTON — Mrs. Christine Bradshaw Herring, 81, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, at Colonial Heights Free Will Baptist Church with the Reverend Gene Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home. Christine, a native of Sampson Co. was the daughter of the late Eddie Bradshaw and Carrie Lynn Hobbs Bradshaw. She was also preceded in death by a son, George Allen Herring; brother, Marvin Bradshaw, and sister Blanche Edwards. Christine was a homemaker, and member of Colonial Heights Free Will Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family. Christine is survived by: her husband of 60 years Ted Herring; daughter, Terry Herring; son, Ted Herring, Jr. and wife Lonie; daughters, Sue Gay and spouse Hank; Judy Horine, and Janet Burley and husband Donald; grandchildren, Alexandra Herring, Aubrea Stanley and husband Justin, George Herring and wife Victoria, Olivia Burley, Jesse Horine, Warren Gay, Amanda Horine and Britton Burley; great-grandchildren, Casen Stanley and Ava Stanley; sister, Gladys Jordan Parris. Online condolences are encouraged and can be made to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com . Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Colonial Heights Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
