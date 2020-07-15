Christine West Jackson

PLAIN VIEW — Mrs. Christine West Jackson, 93, of the Plain View community near Dunn, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Jackson was born March 1, 1927, to the late William Riley and Effie Jane Cannady West of Dunn, at the height of one of the largest snowstorms ever recorded in North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Odell Jackson. She had two brothers, the late Riley Freeman West, of Wilmington, NC, and Prentice West, of Greenville, NC. Also, two sisters, Mallie Electa West and an infant sister.

In her younger years, Christine worked at Warren Drug until Mr. J.I. Thomas asked her to work with him at Thomas Walgreen Drugstore downtown. In later years, she worked briefly as a sales associate with Belk. Her biggest job was as a homemaker and housewife for her loving husband and three children.

She was a faithful and longtime member of Lee's Chapel OFWB Church, where she served on many committees through the years, including the Building Committee and the Benevolence Committee. She was a Sunday School teacher, an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary, and of the Active Senior Citizens. She loved her church family and friends. She also was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 6767, and the After Hours group in Dunn. She enjoyed being active and participating in events that would help her community.

A funeral service wa held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at Lee's Chapel OFWB Church with Dr. Ricky Warren and Dr. Brad Williamson officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by her children, Beverly Walker and husband David of Raleigh, James W. "Jim" Jackson and Tom Wilkes, of Dunn, Janice Waite and husband Ray of Liberty; grandchildren, Wesley Ray Tyndall and wife Amy of Dunn, Paige Walker of Wilmington, Jennifer Walker Cuthbertson and husband Tom of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Graylin and Daxter Cuthbertson.

A public viewing was held Sunday, July 12, with the family being present at Skinner and Smith Funeral Home.

Flowers are welcome; Mother enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardening, and watching her birds. Memorial donations may be made to the Lee's Chapel Ladies Auxiliary, Lee's Chapel OFWB Church, 4948 Plain View Hwy., Dunn, NC 28334, or the James Odell Jackson and Christine West Jackson Family Endowment at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, P.O. Box 2350, Smithfield, NC 27577.

During these difficult times, please follow Covid-19 guidelines, including social distancing and masks, if possible.