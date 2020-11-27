1/1
Christopher Glenn "Chris" Burgette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Christopher Glenn "Chris" Burgette, 39, of Augusta, Ga. (formerly of Salemburg) died at his home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, with the Rev. Eddie Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Born on Nov. 8, 1981 in August, Ga., Chris was the son of Constance Way Burgette and the late David Glenn Burgette. He lived in Salemburg, and graduated from Lakewood High School. After the death of his father in 2006, he then returned to live with his family in Augusta. Most recently he worked at Texas Roadhouse in Augusta and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his nephews and niece, whom he adored.

He is survived by his mother, Constance "Connie" Burgette; sister, Christi Lynn Tims of Florida; brother, Vernon McKenzie of Augusta; nephews: Joseph and Jacob McKenzie, his niece, Callie McKenzie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Burgette family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved