AUGUSTA, Ga. — Christopher Glenn "Chris" Burgette, 39, of Augusta, Ga. (formerly of Salemburg) died at his home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, with the Rev. Eddie Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Born on Nov. 8, 1981 in August, Ga., Chris was the son of Constance Way Burgette and the late David Glenn Burgette. He lived in Salemburg, and graduated from Lakewood High School. After the death of his father in 2006, he then returned to live with his family in Augusta. Most recently he worked at Texas Roadhouse in Augusta and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his nephews and niece, whom he adored.

He is survived by his mother, Constance "Connie" Burgette; sister, Christi Lynn Tims of Florida; brother, Vernon McKenzie of Augusta; nephews: Joseph and Jacob McKenzie, his niece, Callie McKenzie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

