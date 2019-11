ROSEBORO — Mr. Christopher Ja-Von Parker, 33, of 606 S. East, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Smith Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The public will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Carter Funeral Home and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. before the service at the church.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.