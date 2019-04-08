Christopher Perry Keen, 35 years young, born on May 20, 1983, in Wayne County, entered into his Heavenly home on April 6, 2019, at the UNC Hospital after a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis.

Christopher was determined not to let this disease define him or keep him from living the fullest life possible. Christopher's life was short, but he overcame the odds and touched countless lives with his spirit and courageous fight against cystic fibrosis. He received a double lung transplant on Oct. 25, 2008, at UNC Hospital.

He was an inspiration to everyone that crossed his path, and his legacy will live within each of us forever. Christopher will be remembered for his Christian faith and fighting spirit. He graduated from Rosewood High School in 2001, and continued his education at the University of Mount Olive, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion in 2007.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Christopher was an 18-year veteran of the Jordans Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. In 2010, he was awarded Fireman of the Year for his outstanding service and commitment. Christopher always cherished being part of the brotherhood of not only the Jordans Chapel Fire Department, but also of the surrounding community.

Christopher was an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), first joining with the Goldsboro Rifles Camp 760. He recently moved his membership to the Mingo Militia Camp 1717 near Spivey's Corner. He joined the SCV Mechanized Cavalry in January 2016 as a Private and was promoted to the Rank of Sergeant at Arms on March 20, 2019.

Christopher was also a member of the Wayne County Amateur Radio Association, Kinston Amateur Radio Society, and the Eastern North Carolina Repeater Association. As an Amateur Radio Operator, he operated his station from his house with the personal call sign of W5CPK and made contacts all over the world.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Perry (Pete) and Debra (Debbie) Keen of Mount Olive; his two sisters that he admired, Caroline Keen of Charlotte, and Kelly Grace Keen of Raleigh; and his maternal grandfather, George Kelly of Salemburg. He is preceded by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Kelly, and his paternal grandparents, Franklin and Ellen Keen.

Christopher's memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Selah Christian Church in Four Oaks, where he was an active member. Rev. Patrick Muston will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 7101 Creedmoor Road, Suite 130, Raleigh, N.C. 27613; or to Selah Christian Church, 1332 Selah Church Road, Four Oaks, N.C. 27524, with the memo "Christopher Keen."

The family has entrusted West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove to handle the services.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." — 2 Timothy 4:7-8