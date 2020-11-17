Clara Helen Rogers "Boo Boo" Sholar

HOLLY RIDGE — Clara Helen Rogers "Boo Boo" Sholar, 77, of Holly Ridge, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead with Pastor Tony Kopanski officiating.

Mrs. Sholar was born Feb. 9, 1943 in Delway, NC, to the late Henry and Henrietta Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winifred "Chuck" Sholar, brothers, Frankie Rogers, Leonard Calvin "Bo" Rogers, Craven Carr "Luke" Rogers, George "Short" Rogers, Sr. and Elwin Bernard "Joe" Rogers; and sisters; Shirley Balkcum, Catherine Lee and Grace Rexie Rogers.

She is survived by a sister, Nettie "Jitterbug" Rogers of Jacksonville, NC; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday morning prior to the service, at the cemetery.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.