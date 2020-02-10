Clarence Eugene Jernigan

PLAIN VIEW — Clarence Eugene Jernigan, 95, of the Plain View Community in Sampson County, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1924, to Rossie Clarence Jernigan and Mary Hawley Jernigan.

Eugene is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Llewellyn Tart Jernigan. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, and their families: Gene T. Jernigan and wife, Charlla, of Dunn; Joe L. Jernigan and his wife, Vickie, of Durham; Janet J. Stewart, and husband, Marshall, of Columbia, Missouri. He is survived by grandchildren and great grandchildren: Trent E. Jernigan and wife, Kate, of Winston-Salem, and James and Adelaide; Martin R. Jernigan and wife, Sarah, of Raleigh; Seth J. Jernigan and wife, Kelly, of Durham, and Wyatt and Stella; John M. Stewart of Arlington, Virginia. Eugene was preceded in death by his sisters and brother-in-law: Nancy Christine Jernigan of Dunn, Edna J. Smith and her husband, Alton P. Smith.

After graduation from Plain View High School, Eugene worked for 41 years with the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Sampson County. He retired in 1986 as County Maintenance Engineer and was honored by having the road he lived on named after him. On the occasion of his 90th birthday, Eugene was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the office of The Governor of North Carolina in appreciation for extraordinary service to the state.

Eugene was an active resident of the Plain View Community. He was an organizer and member of the Plain View Volunteer Fire Department and was instrumental in bringing residential telephone service to the community. He served on the Plain View School and Midway High School Advisory Boards, as well as supporting many local and community endeavors all of his adult life.

Eugene was a Mason for over 73 years and a member of Mingo Lodge #206. He was a Past Master and served the Lodge as Treasurer for over 69 years. Eugene was a Certified Lecturer for over 64 years, a member of the Wilmington Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Sudan Shrine for over 50 years. He was presented the Joseph Montfort Medal for distinguished service by the Grand Lodge of North Carolina in 2006.

Eugene was dedicated to Christ, having accepted Christ as his savior at the age of 18 and joining the church in 1942. He was an active member of Lee's Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church where he served in various roles and on various committees over the years, to include Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Deacon and Trustee. He served as Choir Director for 48 years, retiring in 1998. His involvement and support extended beyond his local church, serving as a delegate to the state convention many times over the years and supporting the enterprises of the Original Free Will Baptist Denomination, including his ongoing support of the University of Mount Olive, since its founding in 1951.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Lee's Chapel OFWB Church, 4948 Plain View Highway, Dunn. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 until 2:45 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Lee's Chapel-Williford Cemetery with Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's Chapel OFWB Church Endowment, 4948 Plain View Highway, Dunn, or Whitestone: A Masonic and Eastern Star Community, 700 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, or The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford.

