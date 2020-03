Clarice Goodridge

CLINTON — Clarice Goodridge, 94, of 117 Harmon St., died at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C. Interment in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Condolences can be sent to www.butlerandson.com.