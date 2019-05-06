Clark Schneider Jr.

ROSEBORO — Mr. Clark Edward Schneider Jr., 50, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Born on April 23, 1969 in Sampson County, he was the son of Clark Edward Sr. and Margaret Odum Schneider. He was preceded in death by his father and worked with Animal Control.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Williams Schneider of the home; two sons, Clark J. "Bubba" Schneider of the home, and Clifton M. "Bo" Schneider of the home; his mother, Margaret Odum Schneider of Autryville; two brothers, Ken Honeycutt and wife, Jennifer of Clinton, Almond Honeycutt and wife, Sherry of Autryville; two nieces; and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Billy Bass and the Rev. Tom Hayes officiating.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.