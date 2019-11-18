Claude Simpson

ROSEBORO — Mr. Claude Claxton Simpson, 85, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare following an illness.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1934 in Cumberland County on his grandfather's farm in the Beaver Dam Community of Roseboro, and was the son of Claude and Nellie Register Simpson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Minnie Ruth Simpson; one son, Arnold Simpson; and two sisters, Catherine Johnson and Shirley Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a lifelong Farmer and Rancher.

He is survived by two daughters, Connie Calimer of Ruby, S.C., and Janet Weber of the home; one son, Curtis and wife Amy Simpson of Garland; two brothers, Harry T. and wife Brenda Simpson of Roseboro, and Larry Simpson of Roseboro; two sisters, Minnie Lou Dunaway of Thomasville, and Ellen and husband Edward Bradshaw of Wallace; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Peters Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 13176 Peters Creek Church Road, Roseboro.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.