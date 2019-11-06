Claudia Britt Warren

GOLDSBORO – On Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2019, Claudia Britt Warren, 90, of Newton Grove, moved to her Heavenly home. Claudia was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.

Claudia was born in Sampson County on Nov. 24, 1928 to the late Lischer Allen Britt and Laura Weeks Britt. She married her childhood sweetheart on Aug. 5, 1950, James Ellis "Jim" Warren. After high school, Claudia attended Mary Elizabeth in Raleigh and served as a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Being a military wife, she followed and supported Jim throughout his 19 ½ years of being a proud Marine. They built, stayed, moved and came back to their home in Jacksonville of 37 years. A few years after their retirement, they moved back to their hometown, Newton Grove, in 2000.

Claudia was known by all as a kind, generous, and loving soul. She was mom to four daughters and Memaw to six grandchildren, four great-grands and to her loving caregivers, Shirley Worrell, Lorilee West, Tammy Moore and Community Home Care and Hospice. Claudia will be remembered for her warmest smile, beautiful blue eyes and most contagious laugh. Her happiest days were spending time with family, traveling the U.S. with Jim and being outside working in the yard. She will always be remembered by her girls as the peacemaker of the family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-2 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Dan Baer officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Newton Grove.

She is survived by her four daughters, Mary Ann Warren Dudley of Goldsboro, Jeanne Elaine Warren Milliken of Gastonia, Jacalyn (Jackie) Elizabeth Warren Quinn of Gastonia and Belinda Kaye Warren McQueen (Richie) of Melissa, Texas; grandchildren, David Dallas Milliken (Ashley) of Virginia Beach, Jason Lewis Milliken (Catherine) of Virginia Beach, Jennifer Lauren Wright (Josh) of Goldsboro, Matthew Eric McQueen of Melissa, Texas and Wesley Scott McQueen of Melissa, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Elliot James McQueen, Millie Annabelle Wright, Miles Avery Wright and Hayden Boyd Milliken; brother, William Duffy (Billy) Britt of Havelock; and several nieces and nephews she loved very much.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Warren Lee Dudley, sisters, Annie Laura Britt Warren, Edna Louise Britt Tart, Mary Rachel Britt Tart and Zilphia Elizabeth Britt Tart, brothers, Lloyd Allen Britt, Thomas Weeks Britt and Joseph Maxton Britt and a son-in-law Jimmy Lewis Quinn.

Memorial donations may be made to Mill Creek Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 347, Newton Grove, N.C., 28366; Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County, P.O. Box 774, Goldsboro, N.C., 27533; St. Paul Baptist Church, 14061 Hobbton Hwy, Newton Grove, N.C., 28366.

Claudia's family would like to thank you for all the love you shared with us, prior to and since her passing. Your kind words, sincere expressions of what she meant to all, and the wonderful stories shared lightened our hearts, making this difficult time more bearable. Those who knew her loved her and she always loved you more. We know she is with God and is reunited with the loves of her life, Jim, Warren, Jimmy, seven siblings and others who have passed before her. Your love and kindness will never be forgotten.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.