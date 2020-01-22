Claudie Bennett

NEWTON GROVE — Claudie Bennett, 85, of 464 Johnston Hwy., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be heldat 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at White Oak Disciples of Christ, located at 130 White Oak St., Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 with Bishop CJ Williams Sr. officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Hillside Cemetery located at 1900 Alex Benton Road in Newton Grove.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.