Claudie Bennett

Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
White Oak Disciples of Christ
130 White Oak St.
Newton Grove, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
White Oak Disciples of Christ
130 White Oak St
Newton Grove, NC
Obituary
NEWTON GROVE — Claudie Bennett, 85, of 464 Johnston Hwy., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be heldat 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at White Oak Disciples of Christ, located at 130 White Oak St., Newton Grove, N.C. 28366 with Bishop CJ Williams Sr. officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Hillside Cemetery located at 1900 Alex Benton Road in Newton Grove.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
