Claudine Hedrick Foss

WARSAW — Claudine Hedrick Foss, 49, passed away on Monday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her home.

Born in Duplin County, NC to the late Lonnie Hedrick and Claudette Miller Hedrick, Claudine was a homemaker, her hobbies included dancing, painting and photography. She is preceded in death by a sister; Claudia Hedrick.

Funeral Services will be held 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Calvary Baptist Church, 709 Memorial Drive, Warsaw with Pastor Scott Kennedy officiating, burial will be held privately at the family's request.

Claudine leaves to cherish her memories: a husband, Christopher Michael Foss of the home; Son, Dillion T. Southernland (Noel Smith) of Warsaw; daughters, Katherine Williams (Jason) of Warsaw, Christina Foss (Alex Endicott) of the home; brothers, Lonnie Hedrick Jr (Betina) of Cary, and Greg Hedrick (Leigh) of Goldsboro, and a granddaughter, Krislyn Southernland.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m.

Family entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.