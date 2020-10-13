Clinton Morris Whitt, Jr.

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Clinton Morris Whitt, Jr., 72, of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with William Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Mr. Whitt was a native of Joppa, Maryland the son of the late Clinton Morris Whitt, Sr. and Christine Crumine Whitt. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War and was a retired Maintenance Manager for Waste Industries.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Whitt of the home; son, Clinton Morris Whitt, III of Michigan; daughter, Michelle Smith and husband, Wayne of Churchville, MD; two grandchildren, C. M. Whitt, IV of Virginia and KaLynn Miller of Baltimore, MD; three great grandchildren, Savannah Chapa, Helena Chapa and Rio Chapa, Jr.; five brothers, Allen, Hall, Ed, Jack and Billy Whitt; six sisters, Nancy, Bonnie, Susie, Cindy, Debbie and Lucy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.

