Clute Fann

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mr. Clute Fann, 83, of 140 Carriage Club Drive, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Reaves officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday just prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Clute, born Dec. 17, 1935 in Clinton, N.C., was the son of the late Ashford and Arcenia Parker Fann. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Clute graduated from Salemburg High School in 1954. He was an Air Force Veteran serving from 1954-58 and served in the Korean War. He worked for Federal Glass for 22 years and retired from the Ferro Corporation after 22 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Fortner Fann, son, Kelly Bailey, Jr. and 17 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: sister, Zelda Fann Steinhour; children, Jenni Payne, Shawn Fann (Emily), Judy Fann (Ronnie), Cindy McKenzie (Kevin Metz) and Jeff Fann (Dora); 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.