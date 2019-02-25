Clyde F. Honeycutt

CLINTON — Clyde Franklin Honeycutt, 75, of 707 Northwest Blvd., passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Immauel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:30-6:30 p.m., just prior to the service and at other times at the home of Randy and Anita H. Lane.

Clyde, born in 1943 in Harnett County, was the son of the late Wilmer Smith Honeycutt and Emma Lunet Lockamy Honeycutt. He was a general contractor for 44 years. He was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church, and has been a member of Hiram Lodge #98 since 1996. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Faye Honeycutt, son, Gary Franklin Honeycutt, and sister, Joann Honeycutt.

Survivors include: wife, Nona Tippett-Honeycutt of the home; daughter, Anita Lane and husband Randy; grandchildren, Jonathan Lane and wife Sarah, Justin Lane and wife Rachel. Children, Summer Tippett-Myers and husband Jamie, Daniel Tippett and wife Lindsay; Luna Myers, Charlotte Myers, and Lila Tippett; great-grandchildren, Kenner Lane and Wiley Lane; sister Linda Coats and husband Winston; brother Donel Honeycutt and Wanda; nephew, Dustin Honeycutt and wife Jaclyn, niece Amber Honeycutt and Cristy Barns and husband Scottie.

The family will have a celebration of Clyde's life at the home of Randy and Anita Lane from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 2. There will be food, music, and story-telling. We hope you will join us and bring your favorite Clyde story! In the event of rain we will meet together at Grove Park Baptist Church at 609 NE Blvd., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1017 Sunset Ave., Clinton, N.C. 28328. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.