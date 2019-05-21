SALEMBURG — Mr. Crafton Keith Bass, 69, of Salemburg, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at UNC Rex Healthcare, Raleigh.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Salemburg Baptist Church, 300 N. Main Street, Salemburg, with the Rev. John Adams and the Rev. Billy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Keith was born July 1, 1949 in Sampson County and was the son of the late Crafton D. and Ruby Jones Bass. He worked in the building and construction industry and was a member of the North Carolina National Guard. He was a scout master and a master craftsman. He was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church where he served as long-time member of the church choir, served as Deacon, was a member of the Salemburg Baptist Men's Quartet, and served as Youth Sunday School Teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda DeLancey Bass; three sons, Bryan Keith Bass (Heather) of Roseboro, Kevin Vance Bass (Sylvia) of Salemburg, Christopher Philip Bass (Jackie) of Salemburg; nine grandchildren, Courtney Bass, Caitlyn Bass, Caden Bass, Hayleigh Bass, Skyler Miller, Landen Miller, Amelya Bass, Charlotte Bass, Joshua Bass; three sisters, Marilyn Lovell of Leland, Carol Ann Adair (Russ) of Fayetteville, Cheryl Embry (Bill) of Roseboro; one brother, David Bass (Bobby Parker) of Cornelius; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, and other times at his home.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.