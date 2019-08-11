ROSE HILL — Crystal Wells Johnson of Rose Hill, departed her earthly home for her heavenly home on the early morning of Aug. 9, 2019 while at Davis Health Care in Wilmington. Born on Feb. 2, 1931 in Teachey, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Wells Sr. and Mary Caroline Wells, both of whom predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband, Bizzell David Johnson; and her siblings, Robert Lee Wells Jr., Elwin Wells, Jake Wells, Jean Farrior, Harriet Phillips, Sam Wells, Annie Frances Jones, and Joseph Wells.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cris Davis of Wilmington, Nash Johnson and wife, Beth, of Clinton, Linda Beroth and husband, T, of Pilot Mountain, and Judy Spedding and husband, Jeff, of Magnolia. Her life was blessed by her many grandchildren who also survived her, Ashley Banker and husband, Chris, of Wilmington, Scott Davis and wife, Cristina, of Columbus, Ind., David Johnson of Clinton, Lauren Blair and husband, Sam, of Annapolis, Md., Lee Johnson and wife, Anne, of Rock Hill, S.C., Mary Agnes Johnson of Forth Worth, Texas; Philip Johnson and wife, Haley, of Huntsville, Ala., Elizabeth Johnson of Clinton, Joseph Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Adam Johnson of Clinton, T.J. Beroth and wife, Olivia, of Pilot Mountain, Crystie Strawbridge and husband, Mike, of Apex, and Carrie Spedding and Ching Spedding, both of Magnolia. Her great grandchildren added additional joy to her life: William Blair, Anderson Blair, Wyatt Johnson, Steven Nash Johnson, Catherine Johnson, Easton Banker, Audrey Banker, Tyson Beroth, Hunter Beroth, Micah Beroth, Jasper Beroth, Eli Strawbridge, and Nora Strawbridge.

Everyone who knew Crystal Johnson found her to be a delightful Southern lady. She had a gentle, unassuming spirit and a great love of music. She was the church organist at Rose Hill Methodist Church for 46 years. She enjoyed flowers and flower arranging, sewing, crafts and cooking. More than anything else earthly, she loved her family—especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Rose Hill Baptist Church with memorial service following at 11:30 a.m. The family is being served by Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services.