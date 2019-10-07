C.T. Knowles

SALEMBURG — Mr. C.T. Knowles, 86, passed Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center in Clinton.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Crestview Baptist Church, 1001 Plainview Highway, Dunn. Officiating will be Pastor Don Davis and Cameron Knowles. Burial will follow at Calvary Tabernacle Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Salemburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley C. Knowles and Chellie Holland Knowles; wife, Delorese Knowles; and siblings, Mixton, Sam, David, Earl Knowles, Wiley "Doodle" Dixon Knowles and Frances Guinn.

C.T. was a member of Crestview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Hal Knowles and wife, Lynette and Clay Knowles; grandchildren, Sydney Bowen and husband, Blake, Cameron Knowles and Dylan Knowles; great-grandchild, Harper Bowen and sisters, Retha Hayes and Zola Crumpler.

The family will receive friends at the home of Hal and Lynette Knowles, 3218 Tyndall Bridge Road, Salemburg, N.C. 28385.

Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro.