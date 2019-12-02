Daisy Downam

SMITHFIELD — Daisy Mildred Downam, 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Center in Smithfield, N.C.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., in Clinton, with Pastor Ken White officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery located at 2809 U.S. Hwy. 421 North in Clinton.

A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.