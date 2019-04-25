HARRELLS — Dakota Ontaria Moore, 30, of 2933 Fire Tower Road, died Sunday April 21, 2019 in Ivanhoe.

Home Going Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Middle District Missionary Baptist Association, 1821 NC Hwy 53W, Burgaw, with the Rev. James Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in the Chestnut Family Cemetery on Firetower Road in Harrells.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Hope valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.