Dakota Sullivan

DUNN — Dakota Jeff Sullivan, 24, of 69 Michael Lucas Lane, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Wake Medical Center.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roy Hilburn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6:45 p.m. Friday just before the service at the funeral home.

Dakota, born in Sampson County in 1995, was the son of Jeffrey Sullivan and the late Patricia Armstrong Sullivan. He worked in food production in the packaging department.

Survivors include daughter, Chloe Dawn Sullivan and her mother Dawn Marie Gillespie; father, Jeffrey Sullivan and stepmother Christy; brother, Dylan Sullivan and friend Linda; stepbrother, Sean Wiles of Tennessee; aunt, Connie S. Miller and husband Robert; cousin, April Miller and friend Brad; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328 to defray funeral cost. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.