ROSEBORO — Damion Bennett, 24, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Home Going Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Roseboro, burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery in the Snow Hill Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m., at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton,

